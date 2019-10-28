Pulitzer Prize winner to discuss book about "former white nationalist" at CofC on Tuesday

click to enlarge
The College Today
Saslow hopes to revoke white nationalism
As part of The College Reads! program, the College of Charleston will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of The Washington Post
and author Eli Saslow on Tues. Oct. 29.
Saslow will discuss
his novel Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist
at the Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center (58 Coming Street) at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
He will talk about his novel, which chronicles the true story of Derek Black a prominent white nationalist who disavowed that ideology, and the larger conversation regarding white nationalism.
Saslow first became aware of Black while spending time in Charleston covering the aftermath of the Emmanuel AME Church massacre in 2015.
Derek Black was raised by a white nationalist, his father Don Black, and mentored by his godfather, white nationalist and former head of the Klu Klux Klan David Duke. However, he decided to leave all that behind, renounce white nationalism, and vowed to fight against it. This compelling story peaked Saslow's curiosity, he notes, "I wanted to investigate what changed for him."
Saslow hopes the book and discussion will be a reality check, as well as a call-to-action, for how prominent and dangerous white nationalism is in America.
@ Rita Hollings Science Center, College of Charleston
58 Coming St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
