Marianne Williamson will participate in CofC's Bully Pulpit series on Oct. 29

click to enlarge
-
Flickr
-
Williamson hopes to pick up steam and discuss spirituality in Charleston
Author, spiritual leader, and activist Marianne Williamson will visit Charleston on Tues. Oct. 29. for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series featuring 2020 presidential candidates.
Williamson will meet with students, faculty, staff, and the community at Alumni Hall (66 George Street) from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking attendees to register
for a headcount.
She is the author of 13 books, seven of which are New York Times
bestsellers, founder of the nonprofit meals-on-wheels Project Angel Food, co-founder of The Peace Alliance, and serves on the board of Results Educational Fund.
Williamson's platform differs from typical campaigns by emphasizing spirituality, peace, and love. She notes, "spiritual audiences haven't always been happy with my political activism, and political audiences haven't always been happy with my spiritual convictions, but the combination of the two is who I am."
She will also host a yoga class, followed by meditation and discussion, at Satsang Yoga
in Mt. Pleasant on Tues. Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
The College started the Bully Pulpit series in 2008 with Barrack Obama and John McCain to encourage political participation through the CofC community and provide a platform for discourse. Thus far, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Secretary of HUD Julian Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have made stops at CofC.