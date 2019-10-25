Marianne Williamson will participate in CofC's Bully Pulpit series on Oct. 29

Marianne Williamson set to visit Mt. Pleasant studio for event on Oct. 29

Find your zen and get involved

On Tues. Oct. 29, 2020 candidate Marianne Williamson will be stopping at Satsang Yoga in Mt. Pleasant from 6-9 p.m. Spend the evening with her with a yoga class from 6-7:15 p.m., led by owners Jeffrey Cohen and Andrea Boyd, followed by meditation and discussion from 7:30-9 p.m.

By Matt Woodhull

Culture Shock