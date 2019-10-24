Thursday, October 24, 2019

Charleston will offer workshops for businesses eliminating single-use plastics

Single-use plastic ban goes into effect in 2020

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 3:06 PM

On Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, the City of Charleston's sustainability division will host a free workshop for businesses transitioning away from single-use plastics.

Both workshops will provide businesses, such as grocery stores and restaurants, with resources and advice on making a smooth transition away from plastic bags and other non-recyclable, non-compostable disposable containers.

The two workshops were set up in preparation for the city's ordinance that requires operations throughout Charleston to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic carryout and merchandise bags.
This ban largely targets items that are not accepted by Charleston County's recycling program. Previously, Mt. Pleasant, Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island, and Isle of Palms passed their own single-use plastic bans.

The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The workshop on Oct. 28 will take place at 10 a.m. in the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (423 King Street). The workshop on Oct. 30 will be hosted at 6 p.m. at Lowcountry Local First (1630-2 Meeting Street Road). 

