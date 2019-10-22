The Agenda: Oil company wants Trump admin to override offshore seismic testing bans; City considering new archeology ordinance

click to enlarge
-
DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Kelley, U.S. Coast Guard/Released
WesternGeco, a Texas-based company that wants to conduct offshore seismic blast-testing has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to override the states' decisions to ban testing. If Ross permits the work, the states will have to appeal to federal court. The company reportedly wants to test from Virginia to the Georgia border. Source: P&C
The City of Charleston is considering a new ordinance which would require new construction projects in the historic district to work with a city archeologist first to see if there's anything of historical importance at the site. Source: Live 5
Historic Charleston Foundation has withdrawn its appeal after reaching a
settlement with the developer of a new hotel. The developer has agreed to cap the hotel at 250 units, two less than what they were approved for; open a full-service onsite restaurant that will be advertised to the public and hotel guests; and they will pay affordable-housing fees of $5.10 per square foot. Source: P&C
A study from the University of South Carolina found that the state's port system, including inland ports and the Charleston Harbor, are worth more than $63 billion in annual economic impact and generate more than $1.1 billion in tax revenue annually. Source: Go Upstate
A leaked proposal from Major League Baseball would eliminate at least 40 of 160 minor league teams, which could affect the RiverDogs and the Columbia Fireflies. Source: P&C
An S.C. judge says the state's civil asset forfeiture law, which allows police to seize money and other valuables during an investigation, is unconstitutional. The law allows cops to confiscate property during the investigation of suspected of drug crimes and allows departments to keep the proceeds. Source: AP