Thursday, October 17, 2019

The Agenda: Mt. Pleasant the fastest growing small city, Maryland Rep. Cummings, child of S.C. sharecroppers dies

Trey Gowdy: "The story of Elijah's life would benefit everyone, regardless of political ideation."

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 1:42 PM

  • See this bad boy reimagined 46 ways. Vote for the CRBR design now.
According to personal finance site WalletHub, Mount Pleasant is the second fastest growing city overall and the fastest small city. They compared "sociodemographics" and "jobs and economy" data of 515 American cities, grading each metric on a 100-point scale. Source: Wallethub

Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings passed away on Thursday morning at 68. According to his office, he died due to complications of an ongoing illness. The son of S.C. sharecroppers, Cummings became a lawyer and got into politics, serving as the ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives' Oversight Committee. Source: Washington Post
Despite being on opposite sides of the aisle and butting heads during the Benghazi hearings, former Rep. Trey Gowdy posted a tribute to Rep. Elijah Cummings. Source: Twitter

A SLED agent was found at fault and ticketed for causing a car accident while driving the Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her assistant on an official government trip. Neither Evette nor her assistant, Sonja Milisic, were injured, but the driver of the other car was hospitalized with minor injuries. Source: The State

State senators met Wednesday to look at the state's interstate highways and S.C. DOT's projects, including widening and eventually expanding both I-526 and I-26. Source: AP

