Thursday, October 17, 2019

Hoping to avoid offensive Halloween costumes this year, CofC urges students to "think first"

Letter from president hopes to avert three-peat of post-Halloween apologies

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 4:54 PM


To try to avoid a three-year run of shitty Halloween costumes, the College of Charleston has released a new letter and video from the college president urges Cougars to be safe and "think first when celebrating Halloween."

CofC's president, Andrew Hsu, wrote an in an email to campus on Oct. 16: "If you will be wearing a costume, hosting a party or going out to celebrate with friends, I ask you to think first about your choices. Make sure you do not choose a costume or party theme that is insensitive to someone’s race, culture, gender or sexual identity."

"Being respectful of all members of our campus community is the right thing to do, so when in doubt about your decision, err on the side of caution. Whether you intend to or not, your actions can cause harm to members of our community and lead to consequences from the College."

If that language sounds very awkwardly specific in regard to a fun holiday like Halloween, there's a reason for that. This isn't the first time school officials have pleaded with students to think ... but it is the first time they're doing it before the shitty costumes come out. 
Related Student in Freddie Gray Halloween costume faces heat from CofC's Black Student Union: College president Glenn McConnell says he is "extremely disappointed"
Student in Freddie Gray Halloween costume faces heat from CofC's Black Student Union
College president Glenn McConnell says he is "extremely disappointed"
A series of social media call-outs identified several high school and CofC students pictured in racially-insensitive Halloween costumes. CofC's president condemned the costumes, while the Black Student Union demanded "indefinite expulsion."
By Adam Manno
The Battery
In 2017, a student dressed as Freddie Gray, who in 2015 was killed after suffering a spinal injury in police custody in Baltimore. After that, then-President Glenn McConnell told students: "If you have the slightest doubt if your costume/party theme is insensitive, be smart and don’t do it."

Spoiler alert: They didn't listen.

In 2018, the College's softball team was ordered to undergo diversity and inclusion training after a photo surfaced of players in "Team Hispanics and Border Patrol" costumes.

Steve Osborne, the interim president at the time, said in a statement just hours after the photo was posted: "I want to remind everyone in our campus community to make smart choices today and tonight for their Halloween costumes," and that students should "stop and think through the impact your choice may have on another."
Related CofC softball team will undergo diversity training after players pose in "Team Hispanics and Border Patrol" costumes: Players wore dirty T-shirts and fake mustaches as part of their outfits
CofC softball team will undergo diversity training after players pose in "Team Hispanics and Border Patrol" costumes
Players wore dirty T-shirts and fake mustaches as part of their outfits
The softball team at the College of Charleston will undergo diversity and inclusion training after some of its players appeared in a photo showing people in racist costumes on Twitter.
By Adam Manno and Tim Housand
The Battery
After that photo was circulated, Osbourne released another statement: "I am severely disappointed in these student-athletes and that something like this has, once again, happened at our university."

College of Charleston students posting racist or offensive things on social media isn't limited to Halloween, of course. In March, the school investigated posts by students on a class trip referencing a "slave farm." Late last month, stickers from a white nationalist group were posted around the downtown campus.

Is CofC cursed to have an offensive costume debacle every year, or will President Hsu's message help prevent another post-Halloween apology? With Halloween creeping closer every day, we won't have to wait long to find out.

Teaser by Flickr user mmahaffie

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS