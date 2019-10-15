The Agenda: Alcohol and drugs most common violation at CofC; "Trump's botched attempt" to hire Gowdy

click to enlarge
According to new numbers, the most frequent violations at the College of Charleston, University of South Carolina, and Coastal Carolina University are drugs and alcohol. The number of rapes decreased at CofC to six. Colleges and universities are required to disclose data about crimes that occur both on and off campus. Source: WSPA
After initial reports of Trey Gowdy joining President Trump's impeachment defense team... TURNS OUT the former congressman will not be joining the team because of pesky lobbying rules that prevent departed officials from wielding leftover influence in the halls of power. Source: NYT
The real estate market in Charleston and the Lowcountry is flat, with less than 1 percent sales growth year-to-date, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. They attributed the slow growth to growing pains and potential regulatory overreach. Source: Charleston Business Journal
Despite single-use plastic bans by local municipalities, the port of Charleston is attracting more pre-production plastics. The pellets, called nurdles, are used to make plastic goods. Frontier Logistics recently spilled nurdles which washed up on Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms, but few rules exist to regulate such pollution. Source: Statehouse Report
The former director of the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog, returned to the agency as a consultant. Dukes Scott resigned after being criticized by lawmakers that he had failed to protect customers from rate hikes. According to his former employee and the current ORS executive director, Nanette Edwards, they hired him for his institutional memory. In his new consulting gig, he makes $4,000 a month for 40 or 50 hours of work, or $80- to $100/an hour on top of his state retirement benefits. Source: The State