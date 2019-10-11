League of Women Voters holding Charleston candidate forums in advance of Nov. 5 local elections

This week through Tues. Oct. 29, the League of Women Voters will host candidate forums to give voters the chance to meet with candidates and ask them questions.
The LWV will hold separate forums for mayor, city council, and local offices up for grabs in Charleston, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, Summerville, and Isle of Palms.
See the full schedule below.
The nonpartisan, free forums will host candidates from a variety of races, from mayoral to town council to water and sewer commissions.
Voter turnout is in the lowest in election years without statewide or national elections, despite local governments' major impact on community issues.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and
advocacy.
For more information on the dates and locations of the forums, visit the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area
or VOTE 411
.
click to enlarge