The Battery: 'Kill it immediately' say Ga. wildlife officials of invasive fish, 2020 Census will be filled out online

GA DNR: Kill the northern snakehead on sight
In March 2020, you will be able to submit your U.S. Census response online. Officials stress that their aim is to count every person living in the U.S. and that information will not be turned over to ICE or other law enforcement agencies. Source: Aiken Standard
"Kill it immediately." Georgia wildlife officials are warning the public that the invasive northern snakehead has been discovered in Georgia waters. The northern snakehead can grow up to three feet long and can survive on land. They are warning anglers who believe they caught one to kill it immediately and freeze it. It has also been confirmed in other East Coast states. Source: Georgia DNR
According to S.C. health officials, the number of vaping-related illnesses doubled in a week from 12 to 24. While there have been cases logged in all parts of the state, the majority – 14 – are in the Upstate. So far, three cases have been identified in the Lowcountry. There have not been any reported deaths in the Palmetto State. Source: Greenville Online
S.C. DHEC has given Google permission to use 549 million gallons of ground water each year to cool servers at their growing plant in Berkeley County. Critics worry the project will deplete clean drinking water and that the water could come from rivers instead. Source: The State
Charleston investigators are re-examining old cases and hoping to find new leads after Samuel Little, a 79-year-old drifter, confessed to 93 murders from 1970 to 2005. One of the cases in particular is the murders of three women found dead along a stretch of upper King Street in the mid-90s. Source: P&C