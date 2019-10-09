Wednesday, October 9, 2019
The Agenda: Trey Gowdy tapped to help Trump's impeachment fight; 10 year old killed by 11 year old in Hanahan
Billionaires pay one percent less in taxes than the working class says new study
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 1:16 PM
click to enlarge
-
House Oversight Committee
-
Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-Greenville) looks poised to take over the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee
Trey Gowdy, former congressman from S.C.'s 4th District, has reportedly been tapped to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump as the House's impeachment inquiry gets underway. While a congressman, Gowdy led a committee investigation into then-candidate Hillary Clinton and the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya. The White House announced that they would not be cooperating with the House's inquiry. Source: AP
In 2018, billionaires paid a lower effective tax rate than the working glass, according to a study from University of California at Berkeley economists. The average effective tax rate for those in the richest 400 families was 2018 was 23 percent, a percentage point lower than the 24.2 percent paid by the bottom half of American households. For context, in 1960, the rate for the richest Americans was 47 percent. Source: Washington Post
Authorities say on Saturday an 11-year-old boy shot and killed a 10-year-old in Hanahan. The relationship between the two kids was not disclosed. The shooting is still being investigated. Source: AP
S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick stood outside U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham's office to to denounce impeachment. Cunningham has not yet supported Trump's impeachment.. Source: P&C
Tags: Trey Gowdy, Trump, impeachment, billionaires, Hanahan, shooting, gun violence, S.C. GOP, Drew McKissick, Joe Cunningham, Image