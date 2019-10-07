Once again, Charleston is the favorite small city of "Conde Nast Traveler" readers

click to enlarge Flickr user James Willamor

For the 9th year in a row, Charleston has been named the No. 1 Small City in the U.S. according to Condé Nast Traveler. The Holy City, as well as local hotels and restaurants also took home a carry-on-bag-full of other recognitions from CNT readers.





"We are humbled that the readers of Condé Nast Traveler continue to recognize the uniqueness and authenticity of Charleston," said Michael Tall, Board Chair of Explore Charleston. "It is an honor to be the recipient of the inaugural Top City in the World Outside the U.K. Award, and it makes this year even more special."

The city's history, colonial architecture, and design were once again some of the key talking points for Condé Nast Traveler writers.

"Charleston, South Carolina for me: well-made, thoughtful, sophisticated not without a certain humor. It is a city for wandering alone, for getting lost, its neighborhoods revealing themselves like stage screens in the theater," said Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler's editor in chief.



But wait ... there's more (there's always more):



"A sea-salty tang on the air from the water, the tropical palms … you're reminded all the time just how south — how practically Caribbean — you really are … Everyone says hello, with a smile, a ready laugh."



Practically Caribbean, y'all. That's a new one — it's like the city's won this thing so many times that they need new ways to describe it. Or something.

In addition to the top-billed awards, Kiawah Island was voted No. 2 on the list of Best Islands in the U.S., and the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, and Wild Dunes Resort were named in the top 10 resorts in the South.

Condé Nast Traveler readers also voted Charleston's airport as No. 7 on the list of best airports in the U.S., the first time CHS has earned a distinction from Condé Nast Traveler.

The awards were announced today and will be highlighted in the upcoming November issue of Condé Nast Traveler. The 32nd annual awards saw a record-breaking number of responses, the magazine says, from more than 600,000 readers for the Reader's Choice Awards.