Charleston school leaders holding meetings ahead of proposed magnet, program changes

Jonathan Boncek file photo
Buist Academy could see its student population change under proposed district changes under consideration
Charleston County School District's board of trustees is in the middle of a series of "listening sessions" to discuss proposed changes to the district's partial magnet school program and the implementation of a new "partnership zone" to help improve some schools.
Magnet changes:
Over the past year, local school leaders have been considering changes that could dramatically alter the landscape of local schools, which include a combination of traditional attendance zone schools, countywide magnet schools, and schools with partial magnet programs with a focus that have a local attendance zone but also accept students from elsewhere.
The changes are intended to distribute access to programming from partial magnet programs to schools across the county and ensure that all students have access to high-quality programs in their neighborhood schools.
Facility and program changes
: A number of facility and program changes are also proposed for schools, especially elementary and middle school students that could be shuffled between Buist Academy, Mitchell Elementary, Simons Elementary/Middle, Memminger Elementary, and Charleston Progressive Academy.
Partnership Zones:
A proposal from staff set to be reviewed by the board will define a new "Partnership Schools Zone" designed to let the district seek out partners "who could implement proven approaches in a small number of schools" as early as next school year. Applications for partners to respond for a solicitation for interest were due to the district last week.
A full list of the schedule below
and proposals outlined above are available online.
One listening session
has already been held, but several other listening sessions are set:
Tues. Oct. 1, 6 p.m. - District 23 at Baptist Hill Middle-High
Mon. Oct 7, 6 p.m. - District 4 at North Charleston High
Tues. Oct 8, 6 p.m. - District 3 at Camp Road Middle
Thurs. Oct. 10, 6 p.m. - District 20 at Burke High
Tues. OCt. 15, 6 p.m. - District 9 at Haut Gap Middle
Wed. Oct. 16, 6 p.m. - Districts 2 and 1 at Laing Middle
Tues. Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. - District 1 at St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle
Thurs. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. - District 10 at West Ashley High
Not sure about your district? Check your voter registration information at scvotes.org
.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait will also hold three more morning coffee meetings
over the next few months (one was held last month):
Fri. Sept. 27, 7:30-9 a.m. - Panera Bread West Ashley
Fri. Oct. 18, 7:30-9 a.m. - Page's Okra Grill Mt. Pleasant
Fri. Nov. 1, 7:30-9 a.m. - Panera Bread Tanger
Fri. Dec. 6, 7:30-9 a.m. - Maple Street Biscuit James Island