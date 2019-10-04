Friday, October 4, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard visiting College of Charleston for candidate forum on Friday

Bully Pulpit series hosts presidential candidates ahead of 2020 election

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will stop at CofC on Friday before Saturday's Blue Jamboree - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will stop at CofC on Friday before Saturday's Blue Jamboree
Today, Fri. Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m., U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will visit College of Charleston to take part in the school's Bully Pulpit series.

Gabbard will meet with faculty, staff, students, and the community in the Stern Student Center (71 George St.) in room 205, doors opening at 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking for attendees to register for a head count (note that CofC has a clear bag policy).

The Hawaiian congresswoman, who has also served in the Army National Guard, advocates for investing in quality health care, a green economy, and education.

Despite raising her national profile in recent years, Gabbard barely showed up in the latest Winthrop poll, earning just 1 percent of support.

Gabbard and Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently stood against Sen. Kamala Harris in calling for the removal of President Donald Trump's Twitter account. She mentions standing up for every American's right to free speech, "no matter how strongly [she] may disagree with that speech."

Rep. Gabbard will also attend the Blue Jamboree event on Saturday with a handful of other 2020 candidates.
Related Harris, Steyer, Yang among 2020 candidates slated for Blue Jamboree on Saturday: Cunningham, Harrison, and Tinubu also confirmed
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is among the 2020 Democrats confirmed to speak at the Blue Jamboree
Harris, Steyer, Yang among 2020 candidates slated for Blue Jamboree on Saturday
Cunningham, Harrison, and Tinubu also confirmed
On Sat. Oct. 5 the Charleston County Democratic Party will host their annual Blue Jamboree event, one of the best chances Charlestonians have to see many of the Democratic presidential candidates in person.
By Matt Woodhull
The Battery
The College started the Bully Pulpit series in 2008 with Barack Obama and John McCain to encourage political participation through the CofC community and provide a platform for discourse. So far this year, the school has hosted Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and others.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS