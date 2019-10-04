Harris, Steyer, Yang among 2020 candidates slated for Blue Jamboree on Saturday

click to enlarge
Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is among the 2020 Democrats confirmed to speak at the Blue Jamboree
On Sat. Oct. 5 the Charleston County Democratic Party will host their annual Blue Jamboree, one of the best chances Charlestonians have to see many of the Democratic presidential candidates and notable statewide Dems in person. It all goes down at The Bend, a picturesque Ashley River venue off Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
Tickets
Folding chairs, outside food and drink, and large bags are prohibited.
A tentative schedule is available on the event's Facebook page
, with campaign speeches beginning just after 10 a.m. and continuing with other activities interspersed until 5:30 p.m.
Locals will have the chance to meet and listen to Gov. Steve Bullock, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer, Rep. John Delaney, and Andrew Yang. Campaign representatives from Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Cory Booker will also be in attendance.
Attendees can also hear from Congressman Joe Cunningham and U.S. Senate candidates Jaime Harrison and Gloria Tinubu. Majority Whip James Clyburn is tentatively scheduled to speak.
The all-day festival will feature speeches from the candidates, live music, food trucks, a jump castle and face painting for the kids, and beer and wine for purchase.
The Blue Jamboree started in 2010 as a platform for Democratic candidates to reach voters in a festive way.
Candidates head to Charleston for the annual event this weekend as Biden remains atop recent polls in S.C., earning 37 percent of support in the latest Winthrop poll
published this week. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes in next with 17 percent, trailed by Sanders with 8 percent, and Harris with 7 percent.
@ The Bend
3775 Azaela Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Price:
$30
