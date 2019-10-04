Charleston activists will remember Mary Smith as a relentless advocate on Friday

Remembering and recreating Muhiyidin d'Baha

Picking up the pieces of the activist community after the loss of its most recognizable member

During a Feb. 1 panel on the first year of Trump's presidency at the College of Charleston, the conversation turned to acts of defiance that, while in the present seem radical, are likely to go down in history as pivotal moments on the frontline of a cultural battle.

By Adam Manno

Features