The Agenda: Sanford says Trump Ukraine call is "very troubling"; McMaster, local officials pleased with themselves on unfinished I-526

Sanford
Former Gov. Mark Sanford, currently running for president, called Donald Trump's call with the president of Ukraine "very troubling" and "more than problematic." Source: NYT
Last Friday, 37-year-old Ebony Clare, told police that she was shot by her husband before she died from her wounds the next day. It was reportedly the second time he had shot her. Police arrested her husband, Romane Clare, days later in Tampa, Fla. Source: P&C
Related: On Tues. Oct. 1, state Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 22nd annual Silent Witness ceremony in Columbia. In 2017, S.C. ranked in the top five for the rates of women killed by men, and has remained in the top ten for the last 20 years. Source: AP
One in eight children in S.C. live in high poverty areas according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Source: Statehouse Report
Last week, Charleston-area politicians, Gov. Henry McMaster, and others met for a press conference in West Ashley to celebrate "a chance to congratulate one another" for apparent progress on I-526, as P&C
put it. But it's unclear exactly what they were marking, as the project remains unfinished, without a design, and with outstanding budget issues, including a lawsuit related to funding sources. Source: P&C
Charleston County's half-cent sales tax increase was aimed to help fix Charleston County's roads. Old and damaged roads cost S.C. drivers hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in damages to their vehicles. Source: P&C