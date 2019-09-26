Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Agenda: Arby's trolls Sanford in Iowa; McMaster accused of violating Constitution with prayer

"Sir, this is an Arby's"

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 12:07 PM

Former Governor Mark Sanford was in Iowa in support of his presidential bid and, with an Arby's beef and cheddar sandwich in hand, brought up President Trump's failed campaign promises and quoted Wendy's slogan "Where's the beef?" Source: CBS News / The Hill

Governor Henry McMaster has been accused of violating the constitution by the Freedom from Religion Foundation for praying at official press conferences, specifically, the press conferences preparing for Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit has previously brought similar accusations about religious symbols on public property and religious practices at the University of South Carolina and Clemson. Source: Greenville News

After 23 years, Berkeley County has brought charges against someone in the 1996 arson of Macedonia High School in Moncks Corner. Authorities have charged Daniel Scott Harris — then 17, now 40 — with the crime. Investigators say there is evidence he wasn't alone when the fire was started and are asking the public for more information. Source: AP

Friday Night Lights fans, grab your popcorn: the football coaches of Mt. Pleasant's Wando High School and the new athletic magnet school Oceanside Collegiate Academy are feuding and a high school football rivalry is brewing. Source: P&C

A new federal labor law rule, which is supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, would make salaried workers who make less than $36,000 a year eligible for overtime. Source: Greenville News

Teaser photo by Gage Skidmore

