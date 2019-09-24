The Agenda: FBI arrest solider from S.C. over bomb and violence plot; Clyburn remembers Emily

click to enlarge
The FBI has arrested a U.S. solider from Conway for allegedly discussing plans to bomb ABC News, travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent far-right group, and more. He also allegedly discussed plans for a domestic attack, his search for more "radicals", and killing members of Antifa. Source: ABC
/ ABC 15
Eight former state employees — six correctional officers — have pleaded guilty to federal offenses after they were caught accepting bribes to smuggle contraband into prisons, including: phones, liquor, tobacco, drugs, and more. Source: P&C
Pawley's Island Police Chief Mike Fanning was named a suspect in connection with allegations of indecent exposure. SLED is investigating the incident. Source: News 2
Roger Switzer, a man with no criminal history who died of natural causes in 2008, has been linked to a 1987 murder and rape. Authorities didn't specify the methods used, but state agents reportedly used new DNA techniques to solve the case. Source: AP
Congressman Jim Clyburn remembered his wife, Dr. Emily England Clyburn, who died last Thursday at the age of 80. The Clyburns met in 1960 when they were both arrested for protesting segregated businesses during the civil rights movement. Source: P&C
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice is in some hot water with some of his constituents over offshore drilling. Despite saying he would support the bill "if it came up," Rice voted against Rep. Joe Cunningham's bill putting a permanent moratorium on offshore drilling. Rice, who represents S.C.'s 7th District, says that the bill disregarded states' rights in the issue. Rice's district stretches across the northeast part of S.C., from Georgetown up to the N.C. border. Source: Coastal Observer