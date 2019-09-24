An 11-year-old boy drove by himself three hours to Charleston from Simpsonville

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Charleston Police Reunite 11-year-old Boy With Family After He Drove Alone From Simpsonville To Charleston#chsnews pic.twitter.com/HDElVkOZXc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 24, 2019

A police officer downtown discovered that a car that pulled up next to him in a parking lot off Rutledge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning was driven by an 11-year-old boy who had made the three-hour trek on his own.A statement from the Charleston Police Department said that the 11-year-old told the officer that he had set out on the drive from Simpsonville, but got lost and ended up on the upper part of the peninsula a block from the first downtown exit on I-26 East.Charleston police said, "he took his brother's car and drove to Charleston to live with an unknown male he met on Snap Chat." When the GPS signal was lost on the tablet the boy took from his father, he got lost.Officers made contact with the boy's father in Simpsonville as he was in the process of reporting his son missing. The father then drove to Charleston with his other son and picked up the 11-year-old and his brother's car.The nature of the relationship between the boy and the "unknown male" is unknown, but Charleston police placed the tablet in evidence for analysis and included a link to internet safety tips for parents in a press release on Tuesday."We're trying to determine how this all came about," CPD spokesman Charles Francis said on Tuesday.