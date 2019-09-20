Friday, September 20, 2019
PHOTOS: Charleston advocates join for Global Climate Strike on Friday
Rally kicked off week of workshops hosted by CofC
Posted
by Sam Spence and Sophia Barham
on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 6:33 PM
Friday afternoon on the campus of the College of Charleston, community members joined as part of a "Global Climate Strike" to raise awareness and call for action in response to climate change. The event in Stern Center Gardens was hosted by CofC's Alliance for Planet Earth and Climate Reality Charleston.
In Charleston, a week of events are planned as part of the awareness campaign around the strike. For more on those, check our event calendar
or the graphic below.
Special thanks for Sophia Barham of Cistern Yard News for the photos.
click to enlarge
Tags: Global Climate Strike, Alliance for Planet Earth, Climate Reality Charleston, Slideshow, Image