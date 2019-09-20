Friday, September 20, 2019

PHOTOS: Charleston advocates join for Global Climate Strike on Friday

Rally kicked off week of workshops hosted by CofC

Posted by Sam Spence and Sophia Barham on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 6:33 PM

Friday afternoon on the campus of the College of Charleston, community members joined as part of a "Global Climate Strike" to raise awareness and call for action in response to climate change. The event in Stern Center Gardens was hosted by CofC's Alliance for Planet Earth and Climate Reality Charleston.

In Charleston, a week of events are planned as part of the awareness campaign around the strike. For more on those, check our event calendar or the graphic below.

Special thanks for Sophia Barham of Cistern Yard News for the photos.
Slideshow Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019
Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 18 slides
Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019 Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019
Charleston's Global Climate Strike, Sept. 20 2019
By Sophia Barham
Click to View 18 slides


click to enlarge 70496493_3217759934931464_5379390686485282816_o.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS