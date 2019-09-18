Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Agenda: Citadel cadets protesting mess hall conditions with hunger strike; Wilson signs on to Purdue settlement

We forgot what 50 degrees felt like

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:53 AM

Some cadets say they are worried about rats on campus - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/FILE
  • Wikimedia Commons/File
  • Some cadets say they are worried about rats on campus
Citadel cadets are going on a hunger strike today to protest the conditions in the Coward Mess Hall. Posts on social media show undercooked chicken and brown-colored water, as well as sightings of rodents in the mess hall. Mess hall meals are included in the price of tuition, which for first year students is $30,022 for in-state and $53,278 for out-of-state. Source: P&C

State Attorney General Alan Wilson signed on to the settlement with Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin and other opioids. The Sacklers, the family that owns Purdue Pharma, would pay $3 billion over seven years and give up control of the company, which recently declared bankruptcy. Twenty-three other states have already signed on, but the deal is facing criticism that it lets the family, which Forbes estimated in 2016 was worth $13 billion, off too easy. Source: The State / Washington Post

With a cold front moving in, Thursday and Friday of this week could feel like fall. The cold front is expected to bring temperatures down by 10 degrees, bringing the lows down to the mid-80s and the lows into the the 50s. Source: P&C

Speaking of weather, Tropical Storm Jerry is swirling in the Atlantic, "960 miles east of the Leeward Islands (and a lot farther than that from Charleston!)" Source: Chswx

Cokie Roberts, a venerated journalist and commentator known for her work with ABC and NPR, passed away from breast cancer complications at 75. Roberts was a part-time resident of Pawley's Island. Source: New York Times

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS