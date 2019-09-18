Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox kicks off SC-1 run at Red's on Saturday

"A new wide ride"

The way Chris Cox's campaign puts it, the founder and former leader of Bikers for Trump "will trade in his bike as he prepares for a new wild ride," a run for Congress to unseat Joe Cunningham. Cox will make it event-official this weekend.


Cox, one of a handful of Republicans vying for the chance to get Donald Trump's next Charleston endorsement, will host a rally and meet and greet this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Red’s Ice House in Mt. Pleasant.

Though he announced a while back, this event will serve as the official launch of the Chris Cox for Congress Campaign.


Cox is no stranger to the national political spotlight, which first turned its attention on him during the 2013 government shutdown when Cox was spied cutting the grass outside the Lincoln Memorial. That shutdown was led, in part, by former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney, who is now Trump's acting chief of staff.

Cox formed “Bikers for Trump” in 2016. A campaign press release says the group "played a key role" in Trump's election.

Cox has since stepped down from the organization to focus on the campaign. He will join Republicans Mike Covert, Kathy Landing, Logan Cunningham, and Nancy Mace on the primary ballot. Mace worked on Trump's 2016 campaign in S.C.


Rep. Joe Cunningham defeated former state Rep. Katie Arrington in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent the 1st District since the 1980s.

