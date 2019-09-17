VIDEO: Bernie Sanders stops at CofC to discuss inequality, health care, and minimum wage work

On Sun. Sept. 15, the U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont stopped in Charleston as apart of College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit Series.He highlighted his campaign's platform which is to expose and deal with what he describes as greed and corruption among the corporate elite in Washington.Describing America's wealth and income inequality, where the top one percent owns more wealth than the bottom 92 percent, and 49 percent of all new income goes to the top one percent.Sanders transitioned to speak on President Donald Trump, calling him "the most dangerous president in the modern history of America." He notes Trump's tax cut, which gave 83 percent of the benefits to the most-wealthy, and that his budget wants to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and education.He then invited two members of Fight for $15, a group advocating for the minimum wage of S.C. to be raised from $7.25 to $15 an hour, to the stage. Sanders mentioned coming to the College four years prior to talk about a $15 an hour minimum wage and being shot down for being too radical. Today, there are four states with $15 minimum wages.Sanders concluded by explaining his campaign's plan to eliminate the profiteering and complex bureaucracy of the current health care system. He then turned to the audience for a Q&A.