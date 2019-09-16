The Agenda: S.C. taxpayers to get $50 lottery rebate in December; Humberto could cause riptides from offshore

click to enlarge
Photo by Katie Harp on Unsplash
The South Carolina General Assembly voted to give a $50 rebate to every individual tax return filed in 2018 after someone won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot last year. The rebate is scheduled to be paid on Dec. 2. Source: WRDW
Hurricane Humberto will stay offshore, but will cause an increased risk of riptides for the beaches. Source: Chswx
Thinking outside the box: last week, Marguerite Willis, a Florence lawyer and former Democratic candidate for governor, proposed during the debate over the "fetal heartbeat" bill that to reduce abortions, S.C. should pay mothers the fair market price for carrying the unwanted pregnancy to term. Source: The State
The deadline to switch to a new REAL ID is approaching in October 2020. The REAL ID has additional security and will be required to board planes, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation. Officials at the DMV are encouraging people to get their ID before the deadline to avoid long lines. Source: WMBF
Trust for America's Health, a national non-profit, released a new report that found the national obesity rate is 39.6 percent and that S.C.'s rate increased slightly in the past year. Source: Trust for America's Health
Health officials said 380 confirmed and probable cases of breathing and lung illnesses due to vaping have been reported in the U.S., including in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, and 33 other states. They have not determined a cause, but believe it to be linked to black market THC vapes. Source: NYT