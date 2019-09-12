Thursday, September 12, 2019

Joe Cunningham's offshore drilling ban passes with zero votes from S.C. Republicans

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Rep. Joe Cunningham's bill banning offshore drilling and exploration passed the House on Wed. Sept. 11 - C-SPAN
  • C-SPAN
  • Rep. Joe Cunningham's bill banning offshore drilling and exploration passed the House on Wed. Sept. 11
Congressman Joe Cunningham's bipartisan proposal to ban drilling off the Atlantic coast passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, but besides Cunningham, no other S.C. politicians voted for the resolution.

Cunningham's bill, H.R. 1941, the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act, would bar the Department of the Interior from leasing areas off the the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines designated in an earlier gas and oil proposal in January 2018.

The measure was passed along a party-line vote with a handful of other drilling legislation that would tighten oil exploration in Alaska and Florida.

Despite the state of South Carolina's suit against the federal government and two S.C. Republicans standing against offshore drilling, a grand total of one House Republican voted for the proposals, Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida.

Congressman James Clyburn supports his fellow Charleston rep's bill, his office says, but was not present for the vote, leaving Cunningham as the sole S.C. vote cast in favor.

Cunningham anchored his successful 2018 campaign on a promise to push for a drilling ban, a measure he was able to use as leverage against former House Rep. Katie Arrington, who previously praised Trump for lifting the ban on drilling. Arrington now works in cybersecurity at the Department of Defense.

Since being elected, Cunningham has worked with a bipartisan group of coastal leaders who have all lined up against offshore drilling to advance the ban.
Related Yep, Joe Cunningham blew an air horn during a congressional hearing this week: Making Noise
Yep, Joe Cunningham blew an air horn during a congressional hearing this week
Making Noise
In case you missed it over the past couple days, Charleston Congressman Joe Cunningham quite literally made a little noise on Capitol Hill this week, setting off an air horn during a committee meeting as a demonstration during a discussion of seismic air gun blasting and offshore oil exploration.
By Sam Spence
The Battery
Republican Reps. Joe Wilson and Tom Rice, the two other coastal congressmen, have said they oppose offshore drilling in the past, but both voted "No" on Wednesday. Wilson says he's been influenced to oppose drilling as the state takes part in a lawsuit against the federal government, led by his son, Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In a statement Wednesday, Rice said he was opposed to drilling and testing, but called the legislation "misguided," seeming to confine his interests to the waters immediately off his district along the northern coastline of the state.

Those arguments don't hold water, Cunningham told The State.

"This bill is a response to states making that decision because we have a collection of letters from governors saying they don’t want it ... They have spoken," Cunningham said.

Inland GOP Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, and William Timmons, also voted against the measure.

Duncan spoke against the bill after Cunningham made his pitch on the floor of the House, saying the bill would jeopardize national security by making the U.S. more reliant on Russia, rather than the "the natural resources that we're blessed with in this nation."

At Lander University last year, Duncan said he believes that, "God gave us the ability to discover there are resources known as fossil fuels inside the Earth that we can extract."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS