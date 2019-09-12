Bernie Sanders will visit for College of Charleston's 2020 candidate series this Sunday

click to enlarge
Flickr user tabor-roeder
Southern Democratic leaders aren't pleased with Sanders' attempts to explain losses in the Deep South
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will visit Charleston on Sun. Sept. 15 for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series featuring 2020 presidential candidates.
The town hall-style event will be held at the Johnson Center Gymnasium (30 George Street) at 6 p.m., doors opening at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. (Note that CofC has a clear bag policy.)
Sanders has long been a staunch advocate of Medicare for All, recently throwing support behind the proposed Green New Deal, and making colleges and universities tuition-free, as well as cancelling student debt.
You can watch Sanders discuss these issues and more in tonight's Democratic debate at 8 p.m. on ABC. Previous Bully Pulpit speakers, such as Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, and former housing secretary Julian Castro, will also be partaking in the debate. More on tonight's debate can be found here
The previous debate discussions have primarily consisted of immigration and health care, the main issue each candidate differs on. However, Sanders has hinted that he would like to focus more on foreign policy, differentiating himself from Joe Biden, who served as vice president and in the U.S. Senate.
The College started the Bully Pulpit series in 2008 with Barack Obama and John McCain encourage political participation through the CofC community and provide a platform for discourse. This will be the fourth presidential candidate to make a stop in Charleston.