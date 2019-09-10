With new library on the way, older James Island branch will close at the end of the month

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The Baxter Patrick branch is one of five libraries CCPL is constructing
With the construction of the Baxter Patrick James Island Library nearing completion, the current James Island Library will shut its doors on Sept. 28.
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is expected to open the new library in November.
“We’re excited to bring this beautiful, brand-new and unique facility to James Island less than three miles away from the current branch,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig in a press release. "We think the new Baxter Patrick James Island Library will be an incredible resource for the entire community providing resources in literacy, educational success, workforce development and community engagement."
During October, the intermittent month without a library, a mobile library will stop at the current library’s location (1248 Camp Road) every Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. At the Bookmobile, patrons can return, check out, and hold books.
On the library’s last day, the staff will celebrate the current branch with a moving party from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
When completed, the Baxter Patrick James Island Library will be located at 1858 South Grimball Road.
This 20,000-square-foot building is the second of five new libraries to open after a 2014 referendum approved $108.5 million for the project. The first to open was the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library in June. Libraries in West Ashley and Hollywood are expected to open in early 2020.
At the moment, North Charleston’s library does not have an estimated date for construction. Designs for the site were completed in June.