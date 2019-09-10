Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Public hearing on 6-week abortion ban proposal scheduled for Tuesday

Advocates organizing to get as many community members as possible to Columbia for the hearing

Posted by Skyler Baldwin on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge S.C. Statehouse - CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSE - LIBRARYGEEK
  • Creative Commons License - librarygeek
  • S.C. Statehouse

The Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee is holding a public hearing on H 3020, which bans most abortion at six weeks, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tues. Sept. 10, at the Gressette Building at the Statehouse in Columbia.


This move has prompted a strong response from Planned Parenthood leaders in Charleston, who has created a Facebook event to get people ready for the hearing.


The organization is also organizing carpools to get as many Charlestonians as possible to Columbia so they can share their thoughts.

Planned Parenthood said there will be two testimony windows, one from 10 a.m. to noon, and another from 2-4 p.m., each with their own sign-in sheets. (The particulars are subject to change.)

The Women's Rights and Empowerment Network advocacy group has also compiled a list of items to know ahead of the hearings today.

Related S.C. House passes fetal heartbeat bill that would ban abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy: The bill stands little chance of passing the Senate this year
S.C. Statehouse
S.C. House passes fetal heartbeat bill that would ban abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy
The bill stands little chance of passing the Senate this year
The South Carolina bill passed with a vote of 70-31, and it is now headed to the state Senate, where it stands little chance of passing before the end of the legislative session in May.
By Adam Manno
The Battery

Lawmakers in the S.C. House of Representatives passed the bill in April. As politicians in the Senate take the measure limiting abortion rights, Planned Parenthood says, "Abortion is a normal component of comprehensive reproductive healthcare. It is critical for abortion to remain a safe and legal medical procedure for a woman and her doctor to consider if and when she needs it — without interference from politicians."

The legislature banned most abortions at 20 weeks in 2014. Critics of the proposed bans say the bill goes against precedent set in Roe v. Wade in 1973, guaranteeing a woman's right to end her pregnancy unless the fetus is viable.

Committee hearings are underway now, but the legislature is not scheduled return to Columbia to consider the bill until 2020.


The bill joins a number of other state legislative bills that further restrict reproductive rights of women, including Georgia's, which prompted nationwide debate and blowback from multiple organizations and companies, like Netflix, Amazon and Disney.

Related Abortion ban jeopardizes Netflix, Amazon, and Disney productions in Georgia as South Carolina considers a similar law: Netflix and HBO productions currently underway in South Carolina
"Stranger Things" is among the Netflix shows filmed in Georgia
Abortion ban jeopardizes Netflix, Amazon, and Disney productions in Georgia as South Carolina considers a similar law
Netflix and HBO productions currently underway in South Carolina
Amazon, Netflix, and Disney are already canceling productions or threatening to look outside Georgia on the heels of the state passing a restrictive new abortion law as South Carolina politicians consider a similar law.
By Sam Spence
Holy Cinema

