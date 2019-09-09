The Agenda: Charleston tops list of destinations for out of state movers, S.C. lawmakers ask Trump not to support "red flag" gun laws

click to enlarge
Charleston was named the top place for people to move to by Realtor.com. The data was based on areas that received the most views from outside their state in the second quarter of 2019. According to their analysis, people from off
are interested in areas that are cheaper than where they currently live, with Charleston taking the top spot and Columbia and Greenville coming in at number four and eight, respectively. Source: Realtor.com
The owners of a Jeep that was left on the beach in Myrtle Beach to withstand Dorian started a GoFundMe, not to replace the vehicle, but to help relief efforts in the Bahamas. Source: WYFF
Former S.C. Congressman and the luv guv Mark Sanford announced he is challenging President Trump in the 2020 GOP Primary. Whether they missed the message or are sending one of their own, the S.C. Republican Party voted to cancel their primary. Source: NPR
Thirty-nine S.C. lawmakers signed a letter to President Trump asking him to oppose "red flag" gun safety laws, which would require confiscation of weapons from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. Senator Lindsey Graham has announced he would introduce his own spin on the law which would encourage law enforcement to work with mental health professionals. Source: Statehouse Report