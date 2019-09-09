Joe Cunningham will kick off 2020 Brewery Tour later this month

click to enlarge Joe Cunningham Facebook

Joe Cunningham started making stops at breweries as part of his 2018 campaign for Congress

Following a successful 2018 tour, Congressman Joe Cunningham will formally kick off his 2020 Brewery Tour on Sat. Sept. 21 at Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island as a way to meet and discuss issues with voters and support local breweries.

"Last year’s brewery tour was so successful we had to do an encore," Cunningham said. "The Lowcountry has some of the best breweries in the country, so holding these kinds of campaign events was a no-brainer."

Cunningham said he thought this would be a fun way to listen to voters while also promoting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and their craft beer. According to a press release, he doesn’t plan on this brewery tour to be too different from the first.



"I still plan on doing more listening than talking," Cunningham said, "but I look forward to letting folks know all the work we’re doing in Congress to ban offshore drilling, bring home critical infrastructure funding, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and help our veterans."



The event is free and open to the public.

