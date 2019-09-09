Monday, September 9, 2019

Joe Cunningham will kick off 2020 Brewery Tour later this month

Joe Six Pack on Tour

Posted by Skyler Baldwin on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge Joe Cunningham started making stops at breweries as part of his 2018 campaign for Congress - JOE CUNNINGHAM FACEBOOK
  • Joe Cunningham Facebook
  • Joe Cunningham started making stops at breweries as part of his 2018 campaign for Congress

Following a successful 2018 tour, Congressman Joe Cunningham will formally kick off his 2020 Brewery Tour on Sat. Sept. 21 at Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island as a way to meet and discuss issues with voters and support local breweries.

"Last year’s brewery tour was so successful we had to do an encore," Cunningham said. "The Lowcountry has some of the best breweries in the country, so holding these kinds of campaign events was a no-brainer."

Cunningham said he thought this would be a fun way to listen to voters while also promoting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and their craft beer. According to a press release, he doesn’t plan on this brewery tour to be too different from the first.

"I still plan on doing more listening than talking," Cunningham said, "but I look forward to letting folks know all the work we’re doing in Congress to ban offshore drilling, bring home critical infrastructure funding, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and help our veterans."

Location Details Low Tide Brewing
2863 Maybank Hwy.
Johns Island
James Island, SC
(843) 501-7570
Map

The event is free and open to the public.

Of course, Cunningham's affinity for local beer landed him in the middle of a funny news story earlier this year when he was stopped from bringing a six pack of Charleston-area beer onto the floor of the U.S. House. The beers were apparently an offering to Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio, the founder of the small brewer's caucus.

Cunningham represents South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of downtown, along with West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville.

Next year, he'll face the winner of the local GOP primary, which will feature Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace, Mt. Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing, Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox, Mike Covert, and Logan Cunningham.

