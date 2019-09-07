Saturday, September 7, 2019

Former City Paper columnist Will Moredock passes away

He is remembered as a writer and an advocate

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Sep 7, 2019 at 2:16 PM

Moredock was the author of one book, Banana Republic Revisited — 75 Years of Madness, Mayhem & Minigolf in Myrtle Beach, and a collection of his columns, Living in Fear — Race, Politics & The Republican party in South Carolina. - JONATHAN BONECEK
Former City Paper columnist Will Moredock passed away yesterday, Fri. Sept. 6. He was a City Paper columnist for a decade, writing over 500 columns for the city's only alt-weekly newspaper.

Moredock, a native of South Carolina, had a extensive career in journalism, including a stint as a staff writer at The State and a position as news editor at Creative Loafing in Charlotte. He was founder, publisher, and editor of Point newsweekly in Columbia.

His City Paper columns covered South Carolina politics and culture — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Back in 2012 Moredock sat down with writer Susan Cohen to discuss his 10 years as a columnist and how much the gig took over his life:

"Seriously, I walk around with this column in my head all week long every week for 10 years. When we have Best of Charleston and we don't have a column that week, holy moly, it's like a vacation. I walk around with that thing in my head: What will it be this week? What will I write? It's just constantly there, how will I develop it, and it's just one little 800-word column."

Those columns were more than just "little 800-word" pieces, though. To many, those columns offered a refreshing, and much needed, liberal perspective in a deep red state.

City Paper editorial cartoonist Steve Stegelin remembered Moredock in a Facebook post, writing, "He and I shared the editorial page of Charleston City Paper for a long stretch, at times exhibiting a bit of groupthink with complementary weekly contributions. ... Even when his City Paper articles became less regular, he continued to be a vocal local advocate, and we’d cross paths when Democratic candidates came to town. He, and his advocacy, will be missed."

