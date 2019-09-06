From local Charleston efforts to global fundraisers, here's how to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you feel helpless in the face of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, you're not alone. You can help those in our community, those also affected on the East coast, and those in the Bahamas. Here's how:
Are we missing a local organization or fundraiser? Send us the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Coastal Community Foundation
has established a relief fund in conjunction with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to support recovery efforts post Hurricane Dorian. Learn more about the fund at gbdisasterrelief.org
.
Together Rising
, a nonprofit that "transforms collective heartbreak into effective action" will be deploying $50,000 in emergency response and medical equipment to those in the Bahamas; they will deploy every additional dollar they receive through Sept. 6 to Dorian Relief in the Bahamas and along the eastern US coast.
Charleston Pour House
is donating 5 percent of all sales this week to the HeadKnowles Emergency Fund, an organization established in 2015 to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Joaquin.
A portion of proceeds from Papi's Taqueria's birthday
bash on Sun. Sept. 8 will go to help those in the Bahamas.
The Central Carolina Community Foundation
has activated the One SC Fund to accept financial donations for Dorian recovery efforts statewide.
Donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank
to help with those affected by the hurricane. You can also volunteer your time on Sat. Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn more about volunteering online
.
Life Raft Treats
is donating 100 percent of proceeds to nonprofit Direct Relief to aid the Bahamas. Stay tuned for their schedule.
Zero Restaurant
will be serving up their special Royale with cheese burgers through Sun. Sept. 8, with $5 from each burger benefiting World Central Kitchen
and #chefsforbahamas.
Global crowdfunding community, Global Giving
has started a Dorian relief fund. Donate here.