Friday, September 6, 2019

From local Charleston efforts to global fundraisers, here's how to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

Donations needed

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 12:54 PM

If you feel helpless in the face of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, you're not alone. You can help those in our community, those also affected on the East coast, and those in the Bahamas. Here's how:

Are we missing a local organization or fundraiser? Send us the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Coastal Community Foundation has established a relief fund in conjunction with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to support recovery efforts post Hurricane Dorian. Learn more about the fund at gbdisasterrelief.org.
Related #HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives: And they don't all wear capes
#HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives
And they don't all wear capes
As Dorian moves along South Carolina's coast we thought we'd take a minute to give a shoutout to all the local hurricane heroes — from those risking their lives to protect ours to those just trying to live their best lives.
By Connelly Hardaway
The Battery
Together Rising, a nonprofit that "transforms collective heartbreak into effective action" will be deploying $50,000 in emergency response and medical equipment to those in the Bahamas; they will deploy every additional dollar they receive through Sept. 6 to Dorian Relief in the Bahamas and along the eastern US coast.

Charleston Pour House is donating 5 percent of all sales this week to the HeadKnowles Emergency Fund, an organization established in 2015 to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Joaquin.

A portion of proceeds from Papi's Taqueria's birthday bash on Sun. Sept. 8 will go to help those in the Bahamas.
Related Kayakers paddle down Ashley Ave. in Dorian flooding: Fun, but please don't
Kayakers paddle down Ashley Ave. in Dorian flooding
Fun, but please don't
Y'all hanging in there? This storm is something, huh? Of course, some dudes downtown are doing their Charlestonian duty - kayaking down the road in the storm water.
By Lauren Hurlock
The Battery
The Central Carolina Community Foundation has activated the One SC Fund to accept financial donations for Dorian recovery efforts statewide.

Donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank to help with those affected by the hurricane. You can also volunteer your time on Sat. Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn more about volunteering online.

Life Raft Treats is donating 100 percent of proceeds to nonprofit Direct Relief to aid the Bahamas. Stay tuned for their schedule.

Zero Restaurant will be serving up their special Royale with cheese burgers through Sun. Sept. 8, with $5 from each burger benefiting World Central Kitchen and #chefsforbahamas.

Global crowdfunding community, Global Giving has started a Dorian relief fund. Donate here.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS