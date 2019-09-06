Friday, September 6, 2019
City of Charleston parking garages opened for Dorian will remain free to residents through Sun. Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 1:55 PM
To allow crews to effectively clean downtown Charleston streets, the City of Charleston will keep city parking garages that were originally opened to residents open and free through Sun. Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
These garages are:
Aquarium, 24 Calhoun St.
Visitor Center, 63 Mary St.
Queen Street, 93 Queen St.
Camden/Exchange, 35 John St.
Charleston Place, 85 Hasell St.
Concord/Cumberland, 1 Cumberland St.
East Bay/Prioleau, 25 Prioleau St.
Majestic, 211 King St.
Marion Square, 399 King St.
Midtown, 558 King St.
Saint Philip, 34 Saint Philip St.
99 West Edge (at 99 West Edge, of course)
