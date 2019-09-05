Thursday, September 5, 2019

Without power? You're not alone — over 150,000 are without power

No power, (yes) problems

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 8:52 AM

Hey, Charleston. Hope everyone is faring OK during Dorian. If you don't have power, you're not alone. There are a lot of outages in the area. Here's what we're seeing so far:
If you're a Berkeley Electric customer in the Charleston area, you probably don't have power
  • Screenshot/Berkeley Electric
  • If you're a Berkeley Electric customer in the Charleston area, you probably don't have power

Dominion Energy is reporting a current total of 131,933 outages, including 84,660 outages in the Charleston/Mt. Pleasant area. You can find the full list online at sceg.com.

Call 1-888-333-4465 to report an outage in your area.

Berkeley Electric Co-op is currently reporting 42,749 outages in the Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester areas, with over 80 percent of their Charleston customers without power.

If you're a Berkeley Electric customer, call 1-888-253-4232 to report an outage.

As always, stay away from downed power lines.

