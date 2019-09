Without power? You're not alone — over 150,000 are without power

click to enlarge Screenshot/Berkeley Electric

If you're a Berkeley Electric customer in the Charleston area, you probably don't have power

Hey, Charleston. Hope everyone is faring OK during Dorian. If you don't have power, you're not alone. There are a lot of outages in the area. Here's what we're seeing so far:Dominion Energy is reporting a current total of 131,933 outages, including 84,660 outages in the Charleston/Mt. Pleasant area. You can find the full list online at sceg.com Call 1-888-333-4465 to report an outage in your area Berkeley Electric Co-op is currently reporting 42,749 outages in the Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester areas, with over 80 percent of their Charleston customers without power.If you're a Berkeley Electric customer, call 1-888-253-4232 to report an outage.As always, stay away from downed power lines.