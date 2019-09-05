Lowcountry Local First has all the (local) resources you need to recover from Hurricane Dorian

-
Sam Spence
-
Local businesses can turn to other local businesses after this storm passes
Lowcountry Local First, a nonprofit that supports local, independent businesses, has a go-to list of resources
when it comes to recovering from severe weather.
They've compiled local businesses that help with flooding and restoration, insurance needs, plumbing repairs, and more. As LLF says, "When you are ready to get life back to normal, we urge you to put your dollars to work in the community in which you choose to live."
Local businesses to turn to, post-Dorian include:
Disaster Plus
, a water damage restoration company.
Blitch Plumbing
, a plumbing repairs company.
Berkeley Heating and Air
Conditioning, AIRMAX Heating and Cooling
, and Carolina Climate Control
for A/C repairs.
Lennon Construction
, Real Estate Repairs
, Artis Construction
, and more for general business repairs.
SBA Home & Business Disaster Loans
, SC Emergency Management Division
(SCEMD), and more for small business association resources.
Check out the full list of resources, including resources specifically associated with farms, as well as a number of local insurance companies, online at lowcountrylocalfirst.org.