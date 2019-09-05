Thursday, September 5, 2019
Kayakers paddle down Ashley Ave. in Dorian flooding
Fun, but please don't
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:43 PM
Y'all hanging in there? This storm is something, huh? Of course, some dudes downtown are doing their Charlestonian duty - kayaking down the road in the storm water.
This is where we are obligated to remind you of all the reasons why it's a bad idea. In case this is your first rodeo, from the archives: What are the dangers of kayaking on Market Street?
The short version: besides there being the danger of downed power lines lurking in the water, the water is dirty as all get out and full of fecal matter. Imagine a mix of sewer overflow; the waste of carriage horses, dogs, cats, and critters; run off lawn chemicals; car exhaust; and regular old street grime. Yum!
That did not stop local #HurricaneHeroes Zach Hough and Brandon Hughes from kayaking down Ashley Avenue. This storm is stressful, so it is good at least someone
is having fun, curfew be damned.
Have any other videos we should see? Send 'em our way on twitter
or email them to at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
