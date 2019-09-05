Thursday, September 5, 2019

Kayakers paddle down Ashley Ave. in Dorian flooding

Fun, but please don't

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 1:43 PM

TWITTER
  • Twitter
Y'all hanging in there? This storm is something, huh? Of course, some dudes downtown are doing their Charlestonian duty - kayaking down the road in the storm water.

This is where we are obligated to remind you of all the reasons why it's a bad idea. In case this is your first rodeo, from the archives: What are the dangers of kayaking on Market Street? The short version: besides there being the danger of downed power lines lurking in the water, the water is dirty as all get out and full of fecal matter. Imagine a mix of sewer overflow; the waste of carriage horses, dogs, cats, and critters; run off lawn chemicals; car exhaust; and regular old street grime. Yum!

Related What are the dangers of kayaking on Market Street?
What are the dangers of kayaking on Market Street?
The Market Street kayakers of Tuesday's Biblical flood have become folk heroes. But just how smart is it to grab a flotation device — be it boat, surfboard, or air mattress — and take to the waters of Charleston's swamped streets? What kind of dangers and diseases did our kayaking celebrities face?
By Susan Cohen
Features

That did not stop local #HurricaneHeroes Zach Hough and Brandon Hughes from kayaking down Ashley Avenue. This storm is stressful, so it is good at least someone is having fun, curfew be damned.
Related #HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives: And they don't all wear capes
#HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives
And they don't all wear capes
As Dorian moves along South Carolina's coast we thought we'd take a minute to give a shoutout to all the local hurricane heroes — from those risking their lives to protect ours to those just trying to live their best lives.
By Connelly Hardaway
The Battery

Have any other videos we should see? Send 'em our way on twitter or email them to at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS