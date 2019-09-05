HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives

After 30,000 tweets and seven years, the forecast for @chswx shows no sign of letting up

Tweeting Up a Storm

If you've ever woken up during a storm, rolled over to check your phone and saw breaking storm updates on Twitter in the dead of night, that was probably the work of Jared Smith, the one-man weather service behind @chswx. "I can't sleep when there's a thunderstorm," Smith says. "I just get too excited."

By Sam Spence

The Battery