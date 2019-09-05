Thursday, September 5, 2019

#HurricaneHeroes: The people helping others, saving goats, and living their best lives

And they don't all wear capes

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM

As Dorian moves along South Carolina's coast, we thought we'd take a minute to give a shoutout to all the local hurricane heroes — from those risking their lives to protect ours to those just trying to live their best lives.

First responders, those working and watching the storm at local news outlets, and all staff at emergency facilities (hospitals, shelters, etc.) get the biggest shoutouts and if you see them, they should get some six packs, too.

Have a story of someone special helping you and your family out during the storm? Send us the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

As always, shoutout to Jared Smith, the man behind @chswx, keeping everyone updated with easy-to-understand weather data.
The Battery

Local businesses are already donating a portion of proceeds to those in the Bahamas (stay tuned for a lengthier list of ways to help those affected by the devastation Dorian caused in the Bahamas), including the Pour House, which is donating a portion of sales this week to Head Knowles Emergency Fund.

I Heart Hungry Kids has a packing party planned for Sept. 15, created to donate food to local kids in need, with an emphasis on helping even more people post-Dorian.

Thanks to volunteers, the goats of Murrells Inlet's Goat Island were herded to safety pre-Dorian.

When many restaurants were closing up shop (understandably), Edmund's Oast was telling the incoming storm #FuckOffDorian, and serving up some free beer alongside fries, wings, and burgers.
Earlier today ABC News 4 chatted with a woman in downtown Charleston whose evening was interrupted when a tree took down a power line outside of her Huger Street home. She told ABC News 4 that she was in bed "eating cheesecake" when the power went out. Kudos to the midnight snack life.

This running guy is not letting a hurricane cut into his training (don't try this at home, y'all). A hero, but a questionable one.

This wakeboarding fellow, letting loose downtown.

Bonus heroes: The horses of the Outer Banks. According to a recent CNN report, these horses know how to stick together and stay safe during storms: "They'll likely ride out winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, butts to the wind." We can dig it.

