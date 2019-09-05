Thursday, September 5, 2019

Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester schools will remain closed until further notice

Reopenings have not been announced

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge District officials cite uncertain conditions for keeping schools closed until further notice - FLICKR USER DHENDRIX
  • Flickr user dhendrix
  • District officials cite uncertain conditions for keeping schools closed until further notice
Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Schools announced today that that all schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 6.

Berkeley County School District will also remain closed until further notice.

According to NBC News 2, district officials at CCSD say that uncertain road and facility conditions, caused by Hurricane Dorian's descent on the S.C. coast, are the reason for the continued closure.

Per ABC News 4, BCSD schools will reopen when Governor Henry McMaster lifts the mandatory evacuation and facilities are prepared for students' return.

No official reopening date has been provided, so far. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS