Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester schools will remain closed until further notice

District officials cite uncertain conditions for keeping schools closed until further notice

Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Schools announced today that that all schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 6.Berkeley County School District will also remain closed until further notice.According to NBC News 2 , district officials at CCSD say that uncertain road and facility conditions, caused by Hurricane Dorian's descent on the S.C. coast, are the reason for the continued closure.Per ABC News 4 , BCSD schools will reopen when Governor Henry McMaster lifts the mandatory evacuation and facilities are prepared for students' return.No official reopening date has been provided, so far.