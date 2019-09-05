Thursday, September 5, 2019
Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester schools will remain closed until further notice
Reopenings have not been announced
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:23 AM
District officials cite uncertain conditions for keeping schools closed until further notice
Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Schools announced today that that all schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 6.
Berkeley County School District will also remain closed until further notice.
According to NBC News 2
, district officials at CCSD say that uncertain road and facility conditions, caused by Hurricane Dorian's descent on the S.C. coast, are the reason for the continued closure.
Per ABC News 4
, BCSD schools will reopen when Governor Henry McMaster lifts the mandatory evacuation and facilities are prepared for students' return.
No official reopening date has been provided, so far.
