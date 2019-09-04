Wednesday, September 4, 2019
MUSC and Roper St. Francis offer free online visits ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Several medical facilities will be closed during the week
by Heath Ellison
on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 3:13 PM
Image via TheDigitel/Flickr
MUSC and Roper St. Francis will close several facilities until the hurricane is over
MUSC and Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced closings in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
MUSC will close
its Health clinics today, Sept. 4. Roper Hospital Diagnostics and ER – Northwoods, which is in the evacuation zone, will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
. RSF Express Care and Physician Partners will also be closed.
Luckily for those in need, they are offering free virtual care. South Carolina residents can receive this service until Hurricane Dorian has passed by using the offer code DORIAN on Roper St. Francis' website or MUSCDORIAN on MUSC's website.
Virtual care is a feature offered by both of these medical institutions that allows for video-calls with a medical professional.
According to MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine, no determination has been made on when clinics will reopen.
