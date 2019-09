Is the Ravenel Bridge open during severe weather? There's an easy way to find out.

Is the Ravenel Bridge open? This is the question we get many times during a storm. Attached are the warnings that are given when wind speeds reach 30mph and 40mph sustained.



Please don't venture out onto the roads once Hurricane Dorian arrives! #mtpsc #chstrfc ^cg pic.twitter.com/79fFgB5ajZ — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 4, 2019

With Dorian inching ever closer to our coast, the promise of more wind and rain is in the very near future. (As always, follow trusted Twitter accounts like the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date weather information).With wind comes the question — can we drive over area bridges? When in doubt, you should stay off the roads. Mt. Pleasant PD has a handy chart, though, if you're thinking about venturing over the Ravenel Bridge (we'd use this chart for any bridge in the area) in the next couple of days:Stay safe, y'all.