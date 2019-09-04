Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Is the Ravenel Bridge open during severe weather? There's an easy way to find out.

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 11:34 AM

With Dorian inching ever closer to our coast, the promise of more wind and rain is in the very near future. (As always, follow trusted Twitter accounts like the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date weather information).
With wind comes the question — can we drive over area bridges? When in doubt, you should stay off the roads. Mt. Pleasant PD has a handy chart, though, if you're thinking about venturing over the Ravenel Bridge (we'd use this chart for any bridge in the area) in the next couple of days: 
Stay safe, y'all. 

