How to make sure you receive emergency alerts on iOS and Android with severe weather coming overnight

With severe weather expected overnight as Hurricane Dorian rolls toward the Carolina coastline, you'll want to make sure you receive emergency alerts overnight.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast
says tropical storm-force winds could start impacting the Charleston area around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. You'll probably be tossing and turning, but you'll want to make sure you get alerts if they're issued.
Mobile devices running iOS and Android have options to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts
. Governments can issue updates for topics including severe weather, public safety, and AMBER Alerts, and both operating systems have options to fine tune which alerts you want to see.
However, if your alerts are turned off or your phone alerts are turned off altogether, you will not receive the updates.
On iOS
, here's how to make sure you receive emergency alerts during severe weather:
-Tap to Settings > Notifications
-Scroll to the very bottom, confirm that Emergency Alerts are turned on
-Make sure your ring/silent switch is not
on silent.
NOTE:
Your phone may
receive alerts if Do Not Disturb is turned on, but if the Ring/Silent switch turns off audible alerts on your iPhone, you will not hear
the alerts.
On Android
:
-Tap to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Emergency Alerts (The location differs depending on your version of Android. You can also try searching for "emergency" or "cell broadcasts," according to Android Central.
)
-Confirm that alerts are turned on
NOTE:
On Android, alerts should still be audible if the appropriate alerts are turned on, even if your phone is on silent.
For both operating systems, it seems that individual mobile carriers have options for what alerts will break through user silence settings, so your mileage may vary.
Moral of the story is:
To be safe and sure that you will receive the alerts, your best bet is to just make sure your phone is not
on silent or Do Not Disturb before you go to bed tonight.