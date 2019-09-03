You can still pick up sandbags at these tri-county area locations

Hunkering down for Hurricane Dorian? You may want to snag some sandbags in case water rises in your area (and if the storm stays on track to hug our coastline, there's a potential for up to 10 inches of rain
).
Here's where you can still get sandbags in the area — please email connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com if we're missing a location, or if any of these spots have run out of supplies.
There is free sand available at Lowe's
on Dorchester Road, with sandbags available for purchase.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Tues. Sept. 3 sandbags and sand (limit 12 sandbags per household) will be available in Dorchester County
at the following locations: Gahagan Park, Oakbrook Middle School, Dubose Middle School, Dorchester County Courthouse, Ridgeville Town Hall, and Harleyville Town Hall. Must have military ID or state-issued ID as proof of residence.
Berkeley County
has filled 32,250 bags and have delivered 1,000 tons of sand to 25 different locations. Use their interactive map
to find a location near you.
Sand and sand bags are available for the residents of St. Pauls Fire District
, which includes Edisto Island, Adams Run, Parkers Ferry, Town of Hollywood, and more. You can pick these up at 6488 Hwy. 162.
You can grab sand at the Jones Center in Mt. Pleasant.