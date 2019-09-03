Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Four Charleston-area parking garages will remain free for Hurricane Dorian
Free parking for cars in need
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 9:10 AM
click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
The garage at 93 Queen Street
If you need to park your car (no boats or trailers, please) in a safe, dry place during Hurricane Dorian, you have three options in city-owned parking garages downtown and one option across the bridge in Mt. Pleasant. Residents can park cars for free throughout the duration of the storm.
Questions?
The City of Charleston Citizen Services desk will be staffed starting at 9 a.m. Tues. Sept. 3. Give them a call at (843) 724-7311.
Did we miss some? Email us at lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
The three downtown garages are:
The Aquarium parking garage at 24 Calhoun St.
Visitor Center parking garage at 63 Mary St.
Queen Street parking garage at 93 Queen St.
(Not to be confused with the county garage across from 82 Queen/Husk.)
Over the Ravenel in Mt. Pleasant, the Portside Ferry Wharf parking deck at 72 Port City Landing
will have free parking for residents through Sun., Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. (It's the new one at the foot of the bridge. Can't miss it.)
Tags: hurricane dorian, parking garage, Image