Four Charleston-area parking garages will remain free for Hurricane Dorian

The garage at 93 Queen Street

If you need to park your car (no boats or trailers, please) in a safe, dry place during Hurricane Dorian, you have three options in city-owned parking garages downtown and one option across the bridge in Mt. Pleasant. Residents can park cars for free throughout the duration of the storm.The City of Charleston Citizen Services desk will be staffed starting at 9 a.m. Tues. Sept. 3. Give them a call at (843) 724-7311.The three downtown garages are:(Not to be confused with the county garage across from 82 Queen/Husk.)Over the Ravenel in Mt. Pleasant,will have free parking for residents through Sun., Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. (It's the new one at the foot of the bridge. Can't miss it.)