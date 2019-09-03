Shelters are now open in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties

click to enlarge
If you and your family need to take shelter at a local spot, these places are currently open in the tri-county area. For a full list of emergency shelters, check out scemd.org
.
Berkeley County opens their shelters starting Wed. Sept. 4
. Location and timing is TBD.
Charleston County
currently has four shelters open (all located in North Charleston):
Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave.
Coastal Pre-Release Center, 3765 Leeds Ave.
R.B. Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road
Jerry Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road
Dorchester County
has a pet-friendly shelter now open at DuBose Middle School, 1005 DuBose School Road.