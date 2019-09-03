Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Shelters are now open in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties

Stay safe, y'all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 12:53 PM

RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
If you and your family need to take shelter at a local spot, these places are currently open in the tri-county area. For a full list of emergency shelters, check out scemd.org.

Berkeley County opens their shelters starting Wed. Sept. 4. Location and timing is TBD.

Charleston County currently has four shelters open (all located in North Charleston):

Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave.
Coastal Pre-Release Center, 3765 Leeds Ave.
R.B. Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road
Jerry Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road

Dorchester County has a pet-friendly shelter now open at DuBose Middle School, 1005 DuBose School Road.

