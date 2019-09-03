Hundreds of Airbnb hosts are offering free stays for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

click to enlarge Airbnb screenshot

Inland Airbnb hosts across the Southeast are opening their homes for those evacuating from Hurricane Dorian

With evacuation orders covering millions along the coasts, Airbnb is stepping in to help those who could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian by urging hosts to open their homes to those who need them as the storm creeps toward the Southeast.



Interstates and other trafficways have reversed lanes across the region to make evacuation from affected cities faster and safer for those who need to leave to get out, but the prospect of dropping $100+ per night for a hotel may be a hard pill to swallow.



With that in mind, Airbnb is urging hosts in the area to make their homes available to those in need during the storm.



Some Airbnb hosts in the shaded area are offering their homes for free to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

By Tues. Sept. 3, more than 1,200 people had opened their properties throughout the Southeast to displaced neighbors and relief workers who have been deployed to the area to help, charging a staggering $0 per night to stay through Sept. 16.



The free listings are offered through the service's Open Homes Program, which was created in 2012 in response to hosts who wanted to connect with people in need of shelter.



You can see the homes available on airbnb.com.





At the time of writing, there are still a handful of listings remaining in South Carolina listed on Airbnb open to those in need of shelter during and after Dorian scrapes the coast. Many more are available farther inland.





Charleston County was issued a hurricane warning Tues. Sept. 3, meaning hurricane-force winds are expected in the area within the following 36 hours. Shelters are open for those unable to leave the immediate area.