Folly Beach closed to visitors after 4 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

See ya, Folly

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 10:21 AM

Folly Beach will be closed to visitors after 4 p.m. today, Tues. Sept. 2, with restricted access to the island. A checkpoint will be set up just after Bowen's Island Road for those trying to enter Folly Beach.
Residents and property owners will have to show two forms of ID proving they live or own property to get onto Folly Beach. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license, utility bill, deed, tax bill, or lease.

If you need access to the island for other reasons:
-property managers, real estate agents, and brokers must have proof of state license and City of Folly Beach business license
- Businesses will be given a limited number of passes for essential employees. The employee must be able to verify their employment with a pay stub, ID card, etc.
- Licensed contractors will not be allowed on the island until further notice

Folly Beach officials have urged citizens to be careful and heed evacuation orders, and that once winds reach 40 miles an hour, emergency services will not respond to calls or perform any water rescues.

If you have any questions, please reach out to the Citizen Information Line at (843) 588-7006.

