Charleston International Airpot flights will cease at 3 p.m. Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

#HurricaneDorian UPDATE: The FAA tower will cease operations at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/4). At this time, all airport operations will be suspended. Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume on Friday morning. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) September 3, 2019

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Charleston airport's FAA tower will cease all operations at 3 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 4.Depending on weather conditions, airport operations will resume on the morning of Fri. Sept. 6.In a tweet on Tues. Sept. 3, the airport recommended passengers stay in contact with their airlines for the most up-to-date information on flights and possible cancellations.We'll have full coverage of Dorian's track toward the East Coast all week, but for the latest airport updates, follow the airport's social media for additional updates.