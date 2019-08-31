VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke stops at CofC for 2020 candidate series

On Mon. Aug. 26, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke stopped in Charleston for CofC's Bully Pulpit series.
For just under an hour, O'Rourke spoke with students and faculty about many issues, including immigration in the United States. He expressed his experiences of growing up in El Paso, Texas, with an 85 percent Mexican-American population which he said is "one of the safest places in the country."
He also discussed the dangers of white supremacy after a Aug. 3 mass shooting in his home town left 22 dead at a local Walmart. O'Rourke even called on President Donald Trump to not make a visit to El Paso, saying that the president is part of the problem.
Transitioning to the issues of gun violence, O'Rourke proclaimed the need for a ban on assault rifles and other weapons of war.
Before turning to the audience for a Q&A, the former congressman concluded by mentioning South Carolinian native Robert Smalls who fought for better education in S.C. during the late 1800's. O'Rourke promised to fight for living wages for teachers throughout the U.S.