CARTA's Free Student Fare program extended through December

Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced today that they will extend their Free Student Fare program through December.The Free Student Fare project allows Lowcountry students six and older to ride CARTA buses and shuttles for free. Free Student Fare ran as a pilot program from April through August. According to CARTA, over 7,100 free trips were provided during July.“We have seen great use and received incredible feedback on the program,” said CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings in a press release. “It makes a lot of sense to keep it in place going into the new school year.”The program is open to students K-12 in private and public schools. It does not apply to college students.