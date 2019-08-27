Julian Castro will visit CofC for 2020 candidate series this Friday

click to enlarge
Flickr
Julian Castro arrives in South Carolina this Friday
Julian Castro will visit Charleston on Fri. Aug. 30 for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series featuring presidential candidates for office.
The event will be held at Rita Hollings Science Center: Room 101 (58 Coming Street) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and you can RSVP here
. No large bags permitted.
The event will also host state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and there will be an audience Q&A.
Last week, Castro rolled out an animal welfare plan which would make animal abuse a federal crime, end the killing of domestic cats and dogs for the purpose of population control, and would add $2 billion to the National Wildlife Recovery Fund. He also qualified for the third debate in September.
On Mon. Aug. 26, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development met with the Nevada Youth Group, which provides low-income children with educational support. On Tuesday, Castro will hold an education round table discussion at Western High School in Las Vegas before heading to Charleston.
The "Bully Pulpit" series started at the College of Charleston in 2008 with Barack Obama and late John McCain. The College started the event series to encourage political participation through the CofC community and provide a platform for discourse. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke have already made stops at CofC.